FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to an armed robbery that appeared to be drug-related Dec. 2 in the area of Six Mile Ridge Road.
Two men told deputies a male acquaintance and his girlfriend came to their home with another male who was armed with a gun. The suspects ordered the two victims to get on the ground, zip tied their hands behind their backs and pistol whipped them, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. The thieves then stole several items from the home and left.
The victims identified two of the suspects as Holly Fierson, 26, and 27-year-old Dishon Hill, both of Alpharetta. Authorities in Sandy Springs arrested the pair Dec. 4, and they were charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and armed robbery. They were transported to the Forsyth County Jail, where they remained held without bond.
There is no word on the third suspect in the incident.
