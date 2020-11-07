CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies responded to Atlanta Road Oct. 21 after a woman driving home from work reported that a motorist was following her.
According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reports, the victim told deputies the motorist in the vehicle behind her continued to flash its bright lights. She said the driver passed her at one point then slammed on his brakes in front of her. She also told deputies the driver shouted at her at a red light.
Deputies made contact with the driver, who admitted to yelling and flashing his lights at the woman because he didn’t like her driving habits, the report stated. The man was cited for aggressive driving.
