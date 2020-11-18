CUMMING, Ga. — A motorist was cited for aggressive driving Oct. 29 after deputies determined he caused a fender bender along Keith Bridge Road.
According to sheriff’s office reports, the driver tried to bolt past another motorist as the two vehicles were pulling out of a Quik Trip. The other driver was able to avoid a collision while turning onto Keith Bridge Road. The driver in back sped past the front vehicle about two miles farther east, then brake checked the second vehicle twice, which led to the wreck, the report stated.
