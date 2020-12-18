ROSWELL, Ga. — Officers were dispatched to an animal attack along Autumn Ridge Trail on Dec. 1.

According to the police report, a woman sustained several lacerations to her face, hands and arms after a dog attacked her. The dog also attacked one of the responding officers who suffered a laceration to his arm.

Police used several stun gun deployments to subdue and take the dog into custody, then turned it over to animal control.

