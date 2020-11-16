MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to the home of a Milton man who found a stack of mail on the side of Brittle Road Oct. 26.
According to an incident report, the mail included two packages, both empty, as well as an absentee ballot from a Summit Road residence. Police collected the mail and delivered one of the empty packages to a resident on Brittle Road. The homeowners of the absentee ballot and second package were not home when officers attempted to return their items.
Police took the lost mail to a post office in Alpharetta, the report stated.
