Thank you to Sandra Golden of 680 The Fan for that awesome show introduction! Make sure to check her out on The Front Row weekdays from 6 – 9 am.
On the show today Caddy and Donna sit down to discuss the bizarre circumstances behind why Caddy THINKS country music legend Travis Tritt blocked him on Twitter.
On a happier note, they also talk about how lovely Taylor Swift is in person, how amazing her mom is, and the thoughtful small things she does that make her such an amazing person and artist.
Hear about Caddy’s deathly fear of dentists and more on another great episode of the show!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
