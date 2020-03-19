Thank you to our good friend Jay Grover for introducing the show. We go way back and appreciate you!
On the show today Caddy and Donna talk about some changes in their lives with the coronavirus outbreak. Take some bike rides and get outside! Tune out some of that negative news all – you’ll feel better.
For those who didn’t know, Caddy is a proud member of the Western Carolina Zeta Omicron Scholarship Committee. Recently the schools alumni magazine featured a picture of the two female dorms. Well…Caddy has some stories. So did Donna.
Also, the Clermont Lounge has CLOSED until we get through the coronavirus scare. Pop peeps and more on today’s episode!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
