It’s not every day that Shaq offers to introduce your podcast, but when he does, you take him up on it! Wow. Thanks Shaq!
This week on the pod Caddy and Donna talk about how crowded the gym is right now and how tired they are of group projects for the kids. Find out what Donna and Caddy fear the most (it’s not clowns). Then of course we hit the mailbag segment and follow up on some previous listener questions. All that and more!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
