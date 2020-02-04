Thank you to Caddy’s angel Lynn Hogan for doing the intro for today’s show. She works at WellStar North Fulton Hospital and was one of the first people Caddy met with after his heart attack. It couldn’t have been anyone else!
Donna and Caddy kick off the show with some fun stories and answering some fan mail, including the story of how Caddy got the name Cadillac Jack.
Then the heavy stuff. They recount one of the worst days in their life. Donna talks about what it meant for her and the kids, and how she coped. Caddy talks about life after a massive heart attack and gives some words of warning to anyone listening.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
