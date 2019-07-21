Welcome to The Good Life! Join hosts Frank Duffy of Duffy Realty, Respected Attorney Ray Giudice, and CEO of Oxygen Financial, Ted Jenkin as they discuss topics such as good food and wine, investing, sports, gambling, entertaining, concerts, getting ahead in business and stopping and smelling the roses along the way in a weekly, unapologetic and nostalgic return to the era of the Rat Pack.
Watch The Episode Here: https://youtu.be/87e4DvM98Bs
For our premier we are recording live from Cabernet in Alpharetta, GA
Check out our website: TheGoodLifePod.com
https://www.facebook.com/cabernsteakhouse/
Sponsored by Wix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.