Guest hosting today’s show is Hans Appen to discuss with Preston Thompson and Megan Gordon-Kane bills being considered in this year’s legislative session. It’s a rapid fire style show with Preston and Megan hitting all the highlights of the notable bills being considered, including those related to trans kids, elections reforms, and yes, daylight savings time.
