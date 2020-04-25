State Senator for District 21, Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and friend of the show Brandon Beach comes on to discuss having COVID-19, reopening Georgia and running in a contested primary. Plus a bit about his recent coverage in the AJC. He doesn't hold back.
Be sure to subscribe to The Ben Burnett Show on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Follow on Twitter @BenBurnett and @BeachforGA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.