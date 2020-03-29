Candy Waylock is a contractor for FEMA's Center for Domestic Preparedness, trainer for Georgia Emergency Management, writer with Appen Media Group and member of Alpharetta's Planning Commission.
Be sure to subscribe to The Ben Burnett Show on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Follow Ben on Twitter: @BenBurnett
or NextDoor: [redacted]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.