The Ben Burnett Show - Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin The Ben Burnett Show Mar 18, 2020 46 min ago Mayor Gilvin joins Ben on the show to talk about the city's response to coronavirus. Follow Ben on Twitter @BenBurnett Follow Mayor Gilvin on Twitter @JimGilvin
