Podcast: Rep. Doug Collins on The Ben Burnett Show

Ben Burnett sits down with US Senate candidate Doug Collins on this episode of The Ben Burnett Show.

Doug talks about his background as a pastor, lawyer, Navy man, state house member and University of North Georgia graduate. He shares his perspective as a lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force and his time in the United States Congress. He talks about his preparation as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee and lead defense attorney in President Trump’s impeachment. He even touches on the importance of engaging suburban voters. It’s a packed thirty-minute episode.

Of course Ben doesn’t end the show without pointing out something they have in common- they both applied for a United States Senate seat.

