You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Podcast: My, Myself and I

There are no holds barred in this installment of The Ben Burnett Show as Ben sits down with his greatest foil- himself. 

The proprium discourse allows Ben to candidly cover a few things:

How well (or not well) Alpharetta has fared this year and what it means for the city’s future. 

A spread of election results, from the top executive to local races in North Fulton.  

Vaccines for COVID-19. 

The schools, courts and civil servants of Fulton County.

Closing the world’s seventh largest economy and how not-so-bucolic sheriffs have responded. 

It’s an instructive, concise and cacophonic episode straight from the horse’s mouth.

Follow Ben on Twitter @BenBurnett

More from this section