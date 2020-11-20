Podcast: My, Myself and I

There are no holds barred in this installment of The Ben Burnett Show as Ben sits down with his greatest foil- himself.
The proprium discourse allows Ben to candidly cover a few things:
How well (or not well) Alpharetta has fared this year and what it means for the city’s future.
A spread of election results, from the top executive to local races in North Fulton.
Vaccines for COVID-19.
The schools, courts and civil servants of Fulton County.
Closing the world’s seventh largest economy and how not-so-bucolic sheriffs have responded.
It’s an instructive, concise and cacophonic episode straight from the horse’s mouth.
Follow Ben on Twitter @BenBurnett