Podcast: Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses Doug Collins on The Ben Burnett Show (Dec. 2019)

In December 2019 Ben sat down with Marjorie Taylor Greene, then a Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District in Georgia. Shortly after the interview, Congressman Tom Graves announces he would not be running for re-election in the Georgia 14th Congressional District and Ms. Greene dropped out of her race for the 6th and entered the race for the 14th.
Today she endorsed Kelly Loeffler in the special election to replace retired Senator Johnny Isakson. Her tune has changed quite a bit since her interview with Ben when she spoke glowingly about the President’s preferred candidate, Doug Collins.
All that and more, on today’s throw back episode of The Ben Burnett Show.
