Welcome to Cadillac Jack – My Second Act! In his long-awaited return to the airwaves, Caddy partners with his new co-host – and wife! - Donna, to bring his loyal listeners everything they’ve come to expect and love from Cadillac Jack. This time, in podcast form – the fastest growing form of media in the world. In episode one, Caddy and Donna answer fan mail, talk about the enigma that is Shen Yun and play a special message from Mr. Al Rowe. Happy 100th birthday Mr. Al!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
