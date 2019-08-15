This week Conner talks again with Alpharetta-Roswell reporter and Myth Roast host Julia Grochowski about The Tempest by William Shakespeare. They grapple with the inadequacies of high school teachings of Shakespeare, what makes a utopia, and the anti-colonial reading of the play.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local pharmacist inspires patient-choice state law
- Task force: Middle class shrinking in North Fulton
- CrossFit Dynamo benefits cancer research with 24 in 24 event
- Public road abandonment raises county policy concerns
- Councilman Lin will not seek reelection
- Horton announces bid for Roswell City Council seat
- Johns Creek Council moves forward with Jones Bridge widening plans
- Roswell councilman to resign Aug. 11
- Roswell gives update on Holcomb Bridge traffic relief project
- Owner reports thieves targeted his Hummer
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.