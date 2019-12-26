The Re-readables - Episode 12: The Road The Re-Readables Dec 26, 2019 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Conner's roommate, Andrew Holland, and his English professor, Dr. Kevin Pelletier, return to talk about death, fatherhood, faith, and The Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kevin Pelletier Conner Andrew Holland Roommate English Professor Faith Death Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Popular The Ben Burnett Show - Season 2 - Episode 3: Mark Toro The Ben Burnett Show - Season 2 - Episode 4: Matt Capps The Georgia Politics Podcast – December 5, 2019: Sen. Johnny Isakson’s farewell address, Governor Kemp gets blowback from the right, PredictIt market predictions Raising Mommy - Episode 35: Lise Ode of MomLovesBaking.com Herald Daily Update - Friday, December 6, 2019
