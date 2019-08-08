On this week's very loose episode of the Re-readables, Conner has on Ashwin Rathie and returner Andrew Holland to discuss George Orwell's Animal Farm. They dive into how to read the novel apart from its overt Russian Revolution allegory, the animal intelligence hierarchy and whether or not Sugarcandy Mountain is actually appealing.
