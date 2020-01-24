The Georgia Politics Podcast

On this week’s episode of the show the crew break down the Governor’s State of the State address, talk about the current entrants to the 14th Congressional District race to replace retiring Rep. Tom Graves, a recent AJC poll on issues and the Governor’s approval rating.

