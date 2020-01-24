The Georgia Politics Podcast

On this week’s episode of the show the crew break down the Governor’s State of the State address, talk about the current entrants to the 14th Congressional District race to replace retiring Rep. Tom Graves, a recent AJC poll on issues and the Governor’s approval rating.
As always we end with a segment from our sponsors over at PredictIt.
*Take advantage of the PredictIt $20 first time user deposit match*
Click here to get started: www.predictit.org/promo/gapol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.