The Georgia Politics Podcast

This morning on an episode of Fox & Friends, Congressman Doug Collins, who had been rumored to have been contemplating the move for a while, officially declared his intention to enter the race to replace retired US Senator Johnny Isakson. This complicates things for Republicans as Kelly Loeffler, Governor Kemp’s handpicked appointment to the seat, is already in the race and spending money. To make matters even more dubious for Republicans, the panel agrees that this increases the chances that Democrats could win the race outright considering a fractured Republican voter base, and a possible Trump vs. Kemp showdown.
Follow us on Twitter @gapoliticspod
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.