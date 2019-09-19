Joining Preston on the show for a 1 on 1 interview is Sarah Riggs Amico, candidate for the Democratic nomination for US Senate to challenge Senator David Perdue. Learn more about her platform and what she thinks separates her from the other 3 candidates vying for the nomination.
*Take advantage of the PredictIt $20 first time user deposit match!*
Click here to get started: www.predictit.org/promo/gapol
Follow us on Twitter @gapoliticspod
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.