Joining Preston on the show is Richard Woods, Georgia School Superintendent. Topics include Mr. Woods background and what led him to seek the state's top elected position in education, standardized testing, advancements (and challenges) in technology, the Governor's proposed additional $2,000 teacher pay raise and more!
*Take advantage of the PredictIt $20 first time user deposit match*
Click here to get started: www.predictit.org/promo/gapol
Follow us on Twitter @gapoliticspod
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.