Joining Preston on the show for a 1 on 1 interview is Ted Terry, the mayor of Clarkston and a candidate for the Democratic nomination for US Senate. Learn more about his platform, his experience as mayor of one of the most diverse cities in America and why he thinks he is the best candidate to challenge Senator David Perdue next November. *Take advantage of the PredictIt $20 first time user deposit match!* Click here to get started: www.predictit.org/promo/gapol Follow us on Twitter @gapoliticspod
