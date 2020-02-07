The Georgia Politics Podcast

Wow! It was quite a busy week in politics. The crew get all the big national news out of the way at the top before moving in to the latest in Georgia politics. In the race to replace Senator Johnny Isakson, Ebenezer Baptist Church Minister Dr. Raphael Warnock has declared his candidacy, and immediately becomes the front runner with an endorsement from Stacey Abrams. For the Republicans, the feud between Congressman Doug Collins and Senator Kelly Loeffler heats up, and the Georgia House of Representatives goes into recess. A PredictIt segment and much more in this week's jam packed episode!
*Take advantage of the PredictIt $20 first time user deposit match*
Click here to get started: www.predictit.org/promo/gapol
Follow and connect with the pod on Twitter @gapoliticspod
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.