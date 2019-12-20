The Georgia Politics Podcast

This week on the podcast the panel talk about the winners in Georgia politics in 2019, the most underrated stories of the year and a look back at the top storylines of the decade. They end the show by introducing the show’s own PredictIt account and what market they plan to enter.
