The Georgia Politics Podcast

On the show this week the regular panel is joined by Alpharetta City Councilman Ben Burnett to discuss Senator Johnny Isakson’s recent farewell address, the blowback Governor Kemp has received from his own party after naming businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to the US Senate, and the PredictIt market for what the balance of power in congress will look like after the 2020 elections.
