The Georgia Politics Podcast

It was a busy week for Georgia politics! On the show Preston and panelists Hans Appen and Craig Kidd discuss Senator Johnny Isakson's announcement that he is retiring at the end of the year, who Governor Kemp may appoint to replace him, and the possible Democratic challenger in the November 2020 jungle primary. Also, Sarah Riggs Amico jumps in the Democratic field to challenge Senator David Perdue and lastly the NEW segment "Buy or Sell" sponsored by PredictIt.

*Take advantage of the PredictIt $20 first time user deposit match!* Click here to get started: www.predictit.org/promo/gapol

Follow us on Twitter @gapoliticspod

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.