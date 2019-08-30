The Georgia Politics Podcast

It was a busy week for Georgia politics! On the show Preston and panelists Hans Appen and Craig Kidd discuss Senator Johnny Isakson's announcement that he is retiring at the end of the year, who Governor Kemp may appoint to replace him, and the possible Democratic challenger in the November 2020 jungle primary. Also, Sarah Riggs Amico jumps in the Democratic field to challenge Senator David Perdue and lastly the NEW segment "Buy or Sell" sponsored by PredictIt.
