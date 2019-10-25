The Georgia Politics Podcast

On this week's show, the panel discuss the fundraising totals for the US Senate candidates and for the candidates in congressional districts 6 and 7. Also, they are joined on the show by Appen Media’s sports editor to discuss the announcement of a bill in the Georgia House that would allow college student athletes to profit from use of their likeness, hire an agent and more.
