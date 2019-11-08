The Georgia Politics Podcast

Joining the usual panel this week is Jack Miller, fresh off running Paul Moore’s successful campaign for Milton City Council. After months of waiting, the Governor announced details of his Medicaid Waiver plans. The panel discuss the pros, cons, and what it leaves out. Also the team talks about what they’re watching for with 12 months to go before 2020’s election.
As usual, the team ends the show by discussing a PredictIt market and talking about what they are watching for in the weeks to come.
