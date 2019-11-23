The Georgia Politics Podcast

On the show this week the panel discuss the DNC debate at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, the President’s ask of Governor Kemp, the narrowing of the field to challenge Congresswoman McBath in the 6th, odds for impeachment in the PredictIt markets and more!
