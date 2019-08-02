This week Preston welcomes returning guests Craig Kidd, First Vice Chair for the Fulton County Republican Party and Hans Appen, GM of Appen Media, to discuss Utah's health care plan and its national implications, Georgia Power's opportunity with climate change, debate takes and more!
