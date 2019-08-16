This week Preston welcomes returning guests Craig Kidd, First Vice Chair for the Fulton County Republican Party and Hans Appen, Publisher of Appen Media Group and the Appen Podcast Network, to discuss the state of gun legislation in Georgia, the state Republican Party's new strategy and the (really bad) air in the Smyrna area. Follow us on Twitter @gapoliticspod
The Georgia Politics Podcast - 8/16/19: Gun Control, GOP Mojo, Smyrna Chemical Plant
