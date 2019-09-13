The Georgia Politics Podcast

Former US House candidate Jon Ossoff officially enters the race for US Senate...but with a surprise! The panel talks about the state of the race AND the Governor's latest demands to cut budgets across various state agencies. As always, the team ends with another tasty segment of "Buy or Sell" sponsored by PredictIt.
*Take advantage of the PredictIt $20 first time user deposit match!* Click here to get started: www.predictit.org/promo/gapol
Follow us on Twitter @gapoliticspod
