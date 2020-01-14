Thank you to Alpharetta’s own Officer Ritchey and K9 Raider for the show introduction!
This week on the show Caddy and Donna take a listener question that take us all the way back to the beginning – when Caddy dropped out of school and signed his first contract at age 19. It has been a long and memory filled road since, and we hit a lot of the highlights. Caddy recounts what brought him to Atlanta and what has changed in the radio business since then.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Sponsored by Real Estate Expert Advisors
Follow and connect with Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Follow and connect with K9 Raider on Twitter @k9_raider and on Instagram @adps_k9_raider
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
Please rate and review the show! It helps other people find us.
