Matt Capps

On the show this week is Matt Capps, a former Major League Baseball player and All-Star in 2010. Ben and Matt talk about what it takes to make it to the big leagues and the many hurdles along the way. They dive into what life is like as a professional athlete and the crazy stories Matt has to tell.

Follow Ben on Twitter @BenBurnett

Follow Matt on Twitter @MattCapps55

