Kimber and AJ check off two haunts from their list of must-visit spots in STL. They recount their afternoon with stops at The Baked Bear for an ice cream-cookiewich and follow it up with Bemiston Cocktail Club for a Manhattan, Old Milwaukee and a shot of whiskey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.