Thank you to Dennis Naughton for providing the introduction to today’s episode and congratulations on your upcoming retirement!
On this week’s show Caddy and Donna open up about life as a blended family in a very raw and transparent conversation. Caddy’s son from his first marriage came to live with him and Donna early in their marriage, while Donna was pregnant with their 2nd child, and his son was still a little boy. They talk about the challenges they faced and how they handled them the best way they could. Along the way there were some funny moments, too. Share some tears and some laughs in the most intense episode yet!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
