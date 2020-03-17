Thank you to one of our biggest fans of the pod Nathan Roberts for introducing today’s show! And we’ll get that wrestling match with Donna set up real soon.
Today’s show was all about, what else? Coronavirus. These are scary times, no doubt. But we’ve also seen some really inspirational messaging to help lift our spirits. Caddy and Donna talk about the wide cross section of people affected and who they’ve been thinking about the most.
Social distancing. Find out how well that’s going AND find out where Donna’s secret toilet paper stash is.
Of course, shoutouts to a bunch of pod peeps and much more on today’s episode of the pod!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
