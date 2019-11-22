Joining Ben on the show this week is Mark Toro, Managing Partner of North American Partners, and most known for Avalon, the 550-million-dollar mixed used development near downtown Alpharetta. Mark talks about his history in the industry, his Twitter beef with Ben, and transportation in metro Atlanta.
