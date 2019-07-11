The Re-Readables

This week Conner takes a break from classic Literature, to talk about something important to his and many others' childhood: The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan. Conner has on his high school lacrosse teammate Austin and his sister Colleen on to dive deep into the novel, briefly touch on why the movie was so disappointing, which cabin they would want to be in, which monsters were the most obviously monsters and much more!
Join us every Thursday for a new episode and a rotating cast of guests all summer!
