The Re-Readables

Roswell and Alpharetta reporter Julia Grochowski joins Conner this week to talk about Marry Shelley's Frankenstein. On this episode they dive into what makes Frankenstein distinct in the horror genre, favorite moments in the book and a deep dive into the creation's final words.
Join us every Thursday for a new episode and a rotating cast of guests all summer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.