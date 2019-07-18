This week we go to the fringes of classic literature with Ender's Game. Conner is joined by Thomas from California and Andrew from France in this international episode of the Re-readables. The gang dives into how to read Ender's Game in context of Orson Scott Card's loud homophobic beliefs, how this novel has made its way into the high school canon and the best character names in the book.
Join us every Thursday for a new episode and a rotating cast of guests all summer!
