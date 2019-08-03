This week Kimberly welcomes Trudy Nan Boyce, a retired Lieutenant for the Atlanta Police Department and 2017 Georgia Author of the Year for her crime novel Out of the Blues.
Watch on Youtube: https://youtu.be/iQLYDJwhYVg
Be sure to send in your funny moments, texts, or pictures for our Off The Cuff Kids segment to: RaisingMommy@AppenMediaGroup.com
Tune in every Saturday for new episodes anywhere you listen to Podcasts and on YouTube! Follow the show @RaisingMommyGA and Follow Kimberly at EatPlants4Life.com
Raising Mommy is proudly sponsored by:
The Little Gym of Alpharetta/Johns Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.