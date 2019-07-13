Raising Mommy w/ Sponsor

This week Kimberly welcomes Cindee Sapoznik, creator of 2MyPlace, an organization that offers programs that mentor and teach basic life and social skills, health and wellness, and character building for teenagers and young adults.

Watch on Youtube: https://youtu.be/_bX83WOe-Y0

Be sure to send in your funny moments, texts, or pictures for our Off The Cuff Kids segment to: RaisingMommy@AppenMediaGroup.com

Tune in every Saturday for new episodes anywhere you listen to Podcasts and on YouTube! Follow the show @RaisingMommyGA and Follow Kimberly at EatPlants4Life.com

