Amy Ziff, creator of Made Safe – a nonprofit organization that provides human health-focused certification for nontoxic products. Amy shares what may be lurking in everyday household items - including school supplies and baby and cleaning products.
Visit: www.MadeSafe.org
Tune in every Saturday for new episodes anywhere you listen to podcasts!
Follow the show on Twitter @RaisingMommyGA or Instagram and Facebook @RaisingMommyPodcast. Follow Kimberly at EatPlants4Life.com.
Raising Mommy is proudly sponsored by:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.