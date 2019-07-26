This week Carson welcomes returning guests Daniel Milana and plucky intern Conner Evans to talk about Marvel's Phase 4 ComicCon news and review Quentin Tarantino's newest film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
@OnceInHollywood
Visit our new website at PodWithTheWind.com
Tweet at us @PodWithTheWind
Pod With The Wind is sponsored by Wix.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.