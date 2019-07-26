pod with the wind once upon a time

This week Carson welcomes returning guests Daniel Milana and plucky intern Conner Evans to talk about Marvel's Phase 4 ComicCon news and review Quentin Tarantino's newest film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

@OnceInHollywood

Visit our new website at PodWithTheWind.com

Tweet at us @PodWithTheWind

Pod With The Wind is sponsored by Wix.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.