The 2019-20 GHSA kicks off this month, and one of the first teams to take the field this year is Alpharetta softball. On this episode, Joe is joined by Raiders’ head coach Edward Francis, outfielder Avery Camera, pitcher/first baseman Paige Tucci and short stop KK Farrar to discuss the upcoming season, a new playoff format for Region 7-6A and the games players are looking forward to the most this year.
Tune in every Monday afternoon to get your sports news and Thursday's for special interview editions of Overtime.
Follow the show on Twitter @OTwithJoeParker
Follow Joe on Twitter @joeparkerga
